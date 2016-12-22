Two Waterloo Football Players commit to Grandview University - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two Waterloo Football Players commit to Grandview University

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Today a couple of players from Waterloo signing national letters of intent to play college football for a coach who is a Waterloo native.

Former Waterloo East star Russell Jones and former Waterloo West star Ben Russell sign to play football for NAIA national power Grandview...coached by Waterloo East and UNI football hall-of famer Mike Woodley.

Jones is a linebacker prospect--he just finished at Iowa Western community college...While Ben Russell is a center who completed two years at Ellsworth.

Woodley says they are just the kind of talented, high character kids he wants for the championship caliber Grandview program.

