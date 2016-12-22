Iowa men crush Delaware State 89-57 for fifth straight - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa men crush Delaware State 89-57 for fifth straight

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Peter Jok scored 17 points and Iowa throttled Delaware State 89-57 on Thursday night.

Ahmed Wagner scored 12 points and Isaiah Isaiah Moss added 10 for the Hawkeyes (8-5).

Iowa went on a 21-1 run in the first half and outscored the Hornets 21-0 in fastbreak points. The Hawkeyes had a season-high 12 steals and scored 33 points off turnovers.

The only stressful moment for Iowa came with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half when Jok went down with a hip injury -- silencing the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

But Jok, the Big Ten's top scorer, returned to start the second half. He scored seven points in four minutes before heading to bench for good.

