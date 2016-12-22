UNI Women upset #24 Kansas State behind Weekly's 20

The New York Knicks are expected to part ways with team president Phil Jackson on Wednesday, according to multiple sources with ESPN.More >>
Waverly-Shell Rock handed the Chickasaws their first conference loss of the season in walk-off fashion in game one, while New Hampton countered with an offensive outburst to take the night-cap and earn the split.More >>
Iowa graduate Ally Disterhoft has been nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year, the NCAA announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
North Dakota State has hired Nate Oakland as assistant women’s basketball coach, NDSU head coach Maren Walseth announced Tuesday, June 27. Oakland spent the past two seasons as head women’s basketball coach at Division III Coe College in Iowa and has three years of Division I experience as an assistant coach at Northern Iowa. Oakland has extensive Midwest recruiting experience primarily in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri from his 10 years as an a...More >>
Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber goes 1-4 with three strikeouts in his Iowa Cubs debut Monday night against New Orleans.More >>
