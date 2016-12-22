UNI Women upset #24 Kansas State behind Weekly's 20 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI Women upset #24 Kansas State behind Weekly's 20

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Northern Iowa women’s basketball team closed out the non-conference portion of its season with a upset win over No. 24 Kansas State on Thursday night, beating the Wildcats 67-59. UNI improved to 7-4 overall this season.
 

The Panthers went toe-to-toe with the top-25 ranked Wildcats, but whatever Kansas State threw at UNI, the Panthers answered. The Panthers shot 43-percent from the field and 40-percent from the three with four players scoring in double-digits.

Madison Weekly led the team in points with 20, adding a career-high eight assists and six rebounds. Hannah Schonhardt chipped in her second double-double of the season with 11 boards and 14 points with Mikaela Morgan throwing in 11 points. Ellie Herzberg rounded out UNI’s double-figure scorers with 10 points.

It was a game of big plays for the Panthers, especially in the fourth quarter when all five of UNI’s made field goals were from the arc. Kansas State’s Kindred Wesemann hit a three with 6:51 left in the game to tie the score 43-43, but Weekly had a counter with a three of her own to give the Panthers back the lead.

Again, the Wildcats tried to make a run at the Panthers with a trey to cut it to one with 4:39 on the clock, but yet again, Weekly answered with a deep three to make it 52-48. UNI was then able to jump out to a six-point lead when Morgan hit a three under pressure, giving UNI a 56-50 advantage with just 2:24 remaining in the game.

Megan Maahs hit one of the key three-pointers of the game with 59 seconds on the clock, helping to seal the win by giving UNI a nine-point lead. Herzberg put in some clutch free throws down the stretch, going 6-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Despite the second half shootout, both teams struggled offensively in the first and second quarters with the Panthers shooting 29-percent in the first quarter and the Wildcats shooting 28-percent in the second. UNI was able to tie the score 26-26 to end the second quarter after Schonhardt was able to convert on a free throw.

Schonhardt scored seven of her 14 points in the third quarter, dominating the paint in the process. UNI shot 42-percent in the third overall, including a 7-0 run, sending the Panthers into the fourth with a hot hand.

UNI’s combined youthful tenacity and veteran experience proved troublesome for the Wildcats in the final quarter of the game, especially from the arc. UNI’s 67-59 win over Kansas State gives the Panthers an overall record of 7-4.

The Panthers will return to action on Dec. 30 when they open conference play at Missouri State at 7p.m. UNI will then ring in the New Year at Wichita State on Jan. 1 at 3:30 p.m.

