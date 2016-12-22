A surprise gift for a strong woman

A Cedar Falls woman who is going through some very tough times got a huge surprise this week.

Roling Ford donated a car to Venus Price and her family after a family member told her moving story to an area radio station.

Price's parents have been driving her husband to work and her to doctor's appointments. The couple and their son have relied on her parents for transportation and now they won't have to.

The much needed Christmas gift had Price in shock.

After an area radio station told her they were giving her a car she said, "Oh my God, are you serious? Oh my God, wow, is this real? I mean y'all are real right?"

Yes 93.5 The Mix is real and they had a 1996 Toyota Camry for her.

"'We're gonna give you a car' they said and I was like 'Am I being punked?'" said Price.

She wasn't being punked, she was entered into a Special Gift Contest.

That submission was sent in by Price's father, Herman, and after two months they were given the car.

Her father says she is tower of strength and deserved this gift.

"You just keep going and you don't give up, ever," said Price.

Over the years Price has spent many nights in the hospital.

"I've been in a coma three times in the past two and a half years," said Price.

In August Price was shot.

"It hurts, it burns, I knew I had been hit," said Price.

Despite all the hard times, the car put a smile on the Price Family's faces.

"It's been a really good year, it's been very tough, but in all honesty I wouldn't change it for anything, it's been amazing," said Price.

The surprise didn't sink in until she drove off in the car.

"To be honest, until we were actually driving away I was like 'Is this real?'" said Price. "But it was nice, it was really wonderful, I've not had anything like this in my life."

A life that she says is a challenge, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

Although Price can not drive for medical reasons, this car will be a huge help for her and her family. She is so grateful for this gift.

Roling Ford in Waverly-Shell Rock donated the car. The general manager says it was an amazing experience and he was so happy to help.

