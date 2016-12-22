UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital following Linn County crash

UPDATE: Three people are taken to the hospital following a Linn County crash.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 151 and Springville Road.

According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Suzanne Kremer, 48, of Aurora, Nebraska was trying to cross Highway 151 and drove into the path of a car driven by Ariel Hurst, 28, of Cedar Rapids.

Hurst and her passenger, Cody Shroeder, 31, or Marion, both had to be taken to the hospital. Kremer's 7-year-old son was also taken to the hospital. Deputies expect all three to survive.

Kremer received a ticket from deputies.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Crews are on the scene of a crash in Linn County. The sheriff's office say multiple personnel are on scene of the crash on Highway 151 and Springville Rd.

