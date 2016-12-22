Pearl Harbor vet earns high school diploma for birthday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pearl Harbor vet earns high school diploma for birthday

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
A  Pearl Harbor veteran earns a special gift for his birthday.  Robert Coles turned 93-years-old Wednesday.

He was awarded his high school diploma from his high school in Maine.  A special ceremony was held to honor him in front of family, friends and students.  He says it's something he's wanted for decades.

"I graduated from high school today. Oh, I can't get over that. It's something I really aspired all of my life, but I was too busy to get a GED," said Coles.  "God bless you people. It has fulfilled my inner desire, and it makes me complete."

After the ceremony, Coles spoke to the students about the importance of education.
 

