Future of Dubuque County farm in doubt after fire destroys barn

A fire destroyed a barn just south of Dubuque Wednesday afternoon, leaving that lifelong farmer pondering the future of his farm.

The Dubuque County Sheriff says the fire started just after noon on Wednesday, quickly destroying the barn and causing more than $100,000 in damage.

82-year-old Leonard Schuster couldn't believe it when he saw smoke coming from his barn.

"It was a shock," he said.

It was a scary sight for the lifelong farmer.

"I just seen some light smoke coming out from around there, and I knew there was nothing down there that should be, no fireplace, no burn barrel, or nothing. I run down as fast as I could, and the flames are already going up the wall," he said.

The barn was used to milk the more than 100 cows Schuster owns.

Those cows have now been taken to another Schuster farm (of no relation) in Zwingle, where they are being milked.

Those Schuster's tell KWWL they're happy to help.

The cows were certainly wound up and quite agitated, but they're alive.

Schuster says he's so grateful for all the help he's received.

"It just boggles my mind, you might say, that we had so much help. People came from all over, everybody was so good," he said.

As for what's next? Schuster says he's not sure, but he doesn't think they'll rebuild.

But he also said they haven't really had time to discuss the future of the farm--something they'll do in the coming weeks.

Still no official word on the cause of the fire, but Schuster believes it may have been an electrical issue.