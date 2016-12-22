Country's oldest gorilla celebrates 60th birthday

The country's oldest known living gorilla is another year older today.

Colo celebrated her 60th birthday at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

She marked her milestone by opening presents of oranges, tomatoes, and other snacks.

Colo is the first gorilla in the world born in a zoo and has surpassed the usual life expectancy of captive gorillas by two decades.

She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12, and great-great grandmother of three.

Zoo officials used Colo's birthday celebration to teach visitors about the care for aging zoo animals.