Man dragged from fiery crash

Written by Sara Belmont
A man is meeting the two heroes who saved his life, after a car fire. This happening in Florida. The first time they met, Robert Smith  was unconscious
A police officer and a passerby pulled him from his burning car. It was all caught on body cam video.
Smith was laid out on the side of the road. Officers had to give him oxygen and smash the car windows to get him out.
Luckily, Smith is okay tonight

