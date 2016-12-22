Bad Santa! Police are looking for a man dressed as Santa who rob - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bad Santa! Police are looking for a man dressed as Santa who robbed a bank

Written by Sara Belmont
Police in Memphis are looking for a bank robbery suspect dressed as Santa.

The robber dressed as the man in red apparently handed out candy canes, first to a teller then to customers.

Then he walked back to the bank teller and handed her a note demanding money. Police say the pseudo-Santa implied he had a gun, but did not show one. So far, he has not been caught

