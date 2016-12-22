Man who rigged Iowa jackpot now facing charges in Wisconsin

An Iowa man found guilty of rigging the lottery so he could win millions is now facing additional charges. Eddie Tipton, a former Iowa Lottery employee, was convicted of two fraud counts in Iowa last year.

Prosecutors say he was the man seen on surveillance video purchasing the winning ticket to the Hot Lotto game worth $14-million in December of 2010.

Tipton now faces federal charges in Wisconsin. According to the Des Moines Register, the charges stem from a Megabucks drawing in 2007 in which Tipton won nearly $800,000.

Tipton and his brother, Tommy, are also facing charges involving other suspect jackpots in several other states.