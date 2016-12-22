Police look for bank robbery suspect dressed as Santa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police look for bank robbery suspect dressed as Santa

Posted: Updated:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KWWL) -

Jolly Old Saint Nick may not be so jolly after this incident.

Police in Memphis are looking for a bank robbery suspect dressed as Santa. 

The robber dressed as the man in red apparently handed out candy canes, first to a teller, then to customers. 

What seemed like a nice gesture, turned into a hostile situation when the Santa walked back to the bank teller and handed her a note demanding money. 

Police say the pseudo Santa implied he had a gun, but did not show one. 

He has not been caught. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.