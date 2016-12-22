Police look for bank robbery suspect dressed as Santa

Jolly Old Saint Nick may not be so jolly after this incident.

Police in Memphis are looking for a bank robbery suspect dressed as Santa.

The robber dressed as the man in red apparently handed out candy canes, first to a teller, then to customers.

What seemed like a nice gesture, turned into a hostile situation when the Santa walked back to the bank teller and handed her a note demanding money.

Police say the pseudo Santa implied he had a gun, but did not show one.

He has not been caught.