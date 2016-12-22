UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Marshalltown robbery - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
MARSHALLTOWN (KWWL) -

UPDATE:  Lewis was arrested by the Marshalltown Police Department SWAT Team.  Along with robbery charges, he's also charged with Possession of a Firearm as a Felon.

--------------------------------------------

One person is arrested, another remains on the loose, armed and dangerous, after an armed robbery.  Police responding to the Git & Go Convenience Store in Marshalltown early Saturday, Dec. 10.

34-year-old Rochelle Hernandez was arrested and charged with First Degree Robbery.  She was the store clerk the night of the robbery and reported it to police.

A warrant is also issued for 19-year-old Johnqwez Lewis for First Degree Robbery.  Anyone with information about him should contact Marshalltown PD.

