Vinton PD's first ever K-9 now on patrol

An area police department now has some extra help after getting its first ever K-9. "Gino", a 1 1/2 year-old German Shepherd joining the Vinton Police Department.

He's cross-trained in patrol skills and detecting drugs. His handler is Senior Officer Ben Parmater, who graduated from the Vohne Liche Kennels’ K-9 team course, an intense course of more than 240 hours of training.

The new K-9 unit was made possible thanks to community members and organizations who donated more than $25,000.