Vinton PD's first ever K-9 now on patrol - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vinton PD's first ever K-9 now on patrol

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
VINTON (KWWL) -

An area police department now has some extra help after getting its first ever K-9.  "Gino", a 1 1/2 year-old German Shepherd joining the Vinton Police Department.

He's cross-trained in patrol skills and detecting drugs.  His handler is Senior Officer Ben Parmater, who graduated from the Vohne Liche Kennels’ K-9 team course, an intense course of more than 240 hours of training.

The new K-9 unit was made possible thanks to community members and organizations who donated more than $25,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.