Police investigate infant death

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
LA PORTE CITY (KWWL) -

Police responded to a home for a non-responsive 4-month-old boy Tuesday.

La Porte City Police and Fire, Covenant Paramedics and Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the home on Benton Street In La Porte City around noon.

According to police the infant died and the investigation is on going by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, La Porte City Police, and the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.

An autopsy will be performed. At this time the La Porte City Police Chief says there was no foul play suspected.

He says the at home day care is popular in the area and the babysitter, mother and father, and the community are having a terrible time dealing with this death.

The police chief calls this sudden death tragic. 

