Iowa City man facing charges for string of robberies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City man facing charges for string of robberies

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

An Iowa City man already under arrest for armed robbery is facing additional charges in connection with nine more armed robberies in the area since July.

Martarius M. Junious, 25, allegedly committed crimes in Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty over several months this year, according to trial information filed in Johnson County District Court.

Junious is being held on a $625,000 cash only bond in the Cedar County Jail.

The trial information adds 16 additional counts of second-degree kidnapping and nine additional counts of armed robbery stemming from the following:

  • Coralville Burger King on July 16
  • First American Bank in Iowa City on July 20
  • Iowa City Culver's July 23
  • Iowa City Pancheros on Riverside Drive on July 25
  • Iowa City McDonald's on Mormon Trek Boulevard on August 4
  • Iowa City McDonald's on Lower Muscatine Road on September 4
  • Coralville Pancheros on September 8
  • North Liberty McDonald's on October 9
  • Iowa City Kum n Go on South Gilbert Street on October 17
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.