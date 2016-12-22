Iowa City man facing charges for string of robberies

An Iowa City man already under arrest for armed robbery is facing additional charges in connection with nine more armed robberies in the area since July.

Martarius M. Junious, 25, allegedly committed crimes in Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty over several months this year, according to trial information filed in Johnson County District Court.

Junious is being held on a $625,000 cash only bond in the Cedar County Jail.

The trial information adds 16 additional counts of second-degree kidnapping and nine additional counts of armed robbery stemming from the following: