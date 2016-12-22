Man arrested after allegedly dragging cop

A Cedar Rapids police officer is injured after trying to make an arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Officer Compton made a traffic stop Wednesday at 1500 33rd Avenue SW when he realized the driver he stopped, Phillip Lanell Rogers was driving while suspended.

The complaint says Officer Compton told 42-year-old Rogers he was under arrest but Rogers refused to get out of his car.

Rogers is accused of accelerating his car and dragging Officer Compton scraping his knees and giving him sore wrists.

Rogers was taken into custody after the incident but has since bonded out of the Linn County Jail.

He has a criminal history and is on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Rogers is charged with assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury and interference with official acts.