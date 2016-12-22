Cold weather causes water main break in Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cold weather causes water main break in Cedar Falls

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Cedar Falls Utilities confirms cold weather caused a water main break on Sunnyside Drive in Cedar Falls. 

They say the break only impacts around 18 homes in the area. They say all homes that have been affected have been notified. 

Crews are out fixing the the break right now, and it should be fixed sometime today. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.