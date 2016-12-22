McKernan and Huff promoted at Quincy Media - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

McKernan and Huff promoted at Quincy Media

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
Jim McKernan, Vice President and General Manager at KWWL Television Inc. has taken on additional regional management responsibilities with Quincy Media Inc. Beginning January 1, McKernan will oversee WGEM Television and Radio in Quincy, Illinois. Quincy is the corporate headquarters for the company. 

John Huff, General Sales Manager for KWWL Television Inc., has been promoted to Station Manager at KWWL on January 1, broadening his responsibilities to include advertising sales, production and programming. 

