McKernan and Huff promoted at Quincy Media

Jim McKernan, Vice President and General Manager at KWWL Television Inc. has taken on additional regional management responsibilities with Quincy Media Inc. Beginning January 1, McKernan will oversee WGEM Television and Radio in Quincy, Illinois. Quincy is the corporate headquarters for the company.

John Huff, General Sales Manager for KWWL Television Inc., has been promoted to Station Manager at KWWL on January 1, broadening his responsibilities to include advertising sales, production and programming.