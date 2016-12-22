Longtime Luther College choir director Weston Noble dies at 94

A celebrated eastern Iowa choir conductor has passed away, following a monumental life full of music.

Weston Noble was born in Riceville in 1922 and made an influential impact across the world as a legendary conductor, while always keeping his roots at home in Iowa. Noble was faculty member at Luther College for 57 years, and also directed more than 900 ensembles around the world, according to Luther.

Among his strongest achievements was building Luther's Nordic Choir into an internationally renown cappella college choir, which tours annually across the country and has made numerous world tours. Noble took over the helm of the choir in its budding stages in 1948, and guided the group to prominence until his retirement from Luther in 2005. Noble was then named professor emeritus of music for Luther. He also graduated from the private Decorah liberal arts college in 1943.

Noble died Wednesday in Decorah. Memorial and funeral arrangements are being handled through Fjelstul Funeral Home.