Driver gets 'lesson in parking'

According to NBC-affiliate WPTZ, a photo of a car in Maine taking up two parking spaces and surrounded by shopping carts is going viral.

Matthew Mills, of Biddeford, took the photo at a Biddeford Walmart. Mills wrote the driver "got a lesson in parking."

A man who identified himself as a friend of the driver said she "came into work and slid into her spot because of an icy spot and couldn't park straight and then someone rudely put carts around her car."

Some other commenters have suggested the driver may not have seen the yellow lines due to snow. They suggested the snow melted before the photo was taken.

Millions of people have seen the photo shared on websites across the country.