Man wants to wear horns in license photo for religious reasons

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A man in Maine has changed his name and wants to wear horns in his new license photo.

The man says the horns are for religious purposes since he is a Pagan. After he legally changed his name, he says the DMV wouldn't let him wear the horns in the new photo.

After some paperwork and contacting the Secretary of State's Office, he got his new license with horns. He says people are often curious, and calls the horns a conversation-starter.

