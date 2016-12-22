Waverly-Shell Rock "Go-Hawk" band performing at Outback Bowl

A special opportunity gets a unique twist.

The Waverly-Shell Rock's high school mascot is the Go-Hawk. So they have the "Go-Hawk band."

Every four years the band gets to perform in Florida at the game. It's a tradition that started 16 years ago.

But this upcoming 2017 Outback Bowl, the Go-Hawk band gets to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes at the game. It's a fun coincidence!

This has actually happened before -- back in 2009 when the band played at the Outback Bowl.

For the Waverly-Shell Rock students on this year's trip, this is their first time getting to cheer on the Hawkeyes in Florida.

For some, it's even their first time traveling out of the Midwest.

The Outback Bowl game is on January 2nd.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be playing the Florida Gators.