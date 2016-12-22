Waverly-Shell Rock "Go-Hawk" band performing at Outback Bowl - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waverly-Shell Rock "Go-Hawk" band performing at Outback Bowl

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WAVERLY (KWWL) -

A special opportunity gets a unique twist.

The Waverly-Shell Rock's high school mascot is the Go-Hawk. So they have the "Go-Hawk band." 

Every four years the band gets to perform in Florida at the game. It's a tradition that started 16 years ago.

But this upcoming 2017 Outback Bowl, the  Go-Hawk band gets to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes at the game. It's a fun coincidence! 

This has actually happened before -- back in 2009 when the band played at the Outback Bowl.

For the Waverly-Shell Rock students on this year's trip, this is their first time getting to cheer on the Hawkeyes in Florida.

For some, it's even their first time traveling out of the Midwest. 

The Outback Bowl game is on January 2nd. 

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be playing the Florida Gators. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.