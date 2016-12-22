Babies in Des Moines hospital get elf hats for Christmas

The city is proposing the sale of the Five Sullivan Brothers Center, as well as renovations to the Ramada Inn.More >>
Pictures show the major renovations, projected at 20 million dollars.More >>
By a 7-2 vote, the justices sided with Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Missouri, which had sought a grant to put a soft surface on its preschool playground.More >>
Tama County Sheriffs say a 19-year-old man is dead after drowning in the Iowa River.More >>
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Eastern Iowa.More >>
Waterloo Police say a car hit the Dollar General on Logan Ave and left.More >>
