Babies in Des Moines hospital get elf hats for Christmas

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Some Iowans are getting a special delivery this season: a baby.

In Des Moines, The Mercy Women and Infant Center is making sure new babies are appropriately dressed for the holidays. Hospital staff says babies born in the days leading up to Christmas will be kept warm with an elf hat or stocking.

The nursery is a busy place this time of year! 

