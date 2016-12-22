Chinese symbols mark fake US money found in Mason City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chinese symbols mark fake US money found in Mason City

MASON CITY (AP) -

Fake American money marked with Chinese symbols has been showing up in Mason City.

The Mason City Police Department said Wednesday that bills were found at a business and in a bank deposit.

Officials say the bills are not valid currency and are typically used to train bank tellers in China.

The fake bills also have been reported in the Sioux City area.

