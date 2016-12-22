11-year-old raises thousands for Iowa hospital

It's the last place you'd want to be for the holidays but an 11-year old is doing her best to help other children make the most of it.

Grace is from Ames. Her fundraising effort started with a headache. She was at Blank Children's Hospital last summer after suffering migraines.

That's when she noticed the donor wall in the lobby. It recognizes those who support the hospital's different programs and services by giving at least $10,000.

She decided she wanted her name on that wall. She went to work selling lemonade. So far she's raised more than $13,000 for the hospital.

"I think I feel better when I realize that I am impacting a lot of children, and their lives," said Grace McCunn. "I think I would continue to do this."

She also collected a lot of toys which she delivered to the hospital this week.