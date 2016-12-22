2 people killed, another injured in West Des Moines crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 people killed, another injured in West Des Moines crash

Authorities say two people have been killed and another injured in a West Des Moines highway crash.
   The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 235. Authorities say an eastbound pickup ran off the roadway and rammed into a concrete bridge support. The man driving the truck and a small child were killed. Another child was taken to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines.
   The victims' names haven't been released. The crash is being investigated.

