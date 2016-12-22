Mortgage paid off for family of fallen officer

The huge show of support for the family of a fallen Des Moines police officer continues.

Sergeant Tony Beminio was shot and killed in an ambush last month. Urbandale officer Justin Martin was also killed.

After the tragedy, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation started raising money. Yesterday the Beminio family learned what the money was for. It will pay off the mortgage for the family's home.

"It'd be nearly impossible for me to thank all those that have helped me and my family since Tony's passing," said Zoe Beminio, Tony's wife.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created after 9/11. It helps families of fallen officers and firefighters around the country.