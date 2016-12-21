#8 North Carolina pulls away from Northern Iowa 85-42 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

#8 North Carolina pulls away from Northern Iowa 85-42

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Kennedy Meeks scored 10 of his 18 points during No. 8 North Carolina's dominant second half, leading the Tar Heels past Northern Iowa 85-42 on Wednesday night.

Justin Jackson added 12 points while Joel Berry II and Isaiah Hicks finished with 11 apiece for the Tar Heels (11-2).

They shot 52 percent - hit 62 percent of their shots in the second half while outscoring Northern Iowa 52-16 - and established a 42-24 rebounding advantage to bounce back from a 103-100 loss to No. 6 Kentucky last weekend.

Bennett Koch scored 10 points before fouling out with 7:19 left for the Panthers (5-6), who have lost two straight and six of eight.

Hitting the offensive glass simply isn't in Northern Iowa's makeup - the Panthers rank 337th in Division I with just 7.3 offensive rebounds per game. The Tar Heels - who rank ninth nationally in that stat - took full advantage, turning 11 offensive boards into 13 second-chance points. North Carolina scored 20 points off Northern Iowa's 17 turnovers while giving it away only five times.

