Invention aimed at curbing package thefts has strong Eastern Iowa ties

The U.S. Postal Service says they expect nearly 750 million packages will be sent this holiday season, leaving lots of opportunity for porch pirates to take what isn't theirs.

But a Decorah native has been fighting them for years.

Jody Pettit, who now lives in Portland, Oregon, invented the Landport, a safebox that can be bolted to your front porch, and gives you peace of mind that your packages won't be stolen.

You simply give your postman the combination, and he or she can put your packages in the locked box, where you can retrieve whenever you come home.

The inspiration for the Landport came from a cup.

"My grandparents came to this country from England, and one of the things they brought with them was a teacup, a very little teacup, and Jody always liked it," said Judy Kalec, Jody's mother.

That teacup was sent to Pettit in Oregon, where it was then stolen from her porch.

"It had been in my family for so long, and I had admired it for so long. And just like that, it was gone. It hurt my feelings," Pettit said.

And while the peak usage of these boxes might come during the holiday season, Pettit says many people use them to make sure important packages year round are safe.



"That would make me feel good, hoping that the Landport is helping people get their Christmas gifts, and medications and all kinds of things that people get," she said.

Kalec may not need one on her small farm just outside of Calmar, but she says she's incredibly proud of her daughter's work helping people who do need it.

"I'm very proud of her, but she has always been a go get them person, so I'm not terribly surprised," Kalec said.