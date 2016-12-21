Former UNI running back David Johnson is headed to the Pro Bowl

Former UNI running back and current standout on the Arizona Cardinals David Johnson, has been selected to the Pro Bowl.

Johnson was voted into the Pro Bowl by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.

Johnson has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and is only 200 yards short of 1,000 yards receiving with two games to go in the season. The Clinton native has 17 touchdowns this season, tying a previous Cardinals record.



Speaking of records, Johnson still holds the UNI records for single-season and career rushing yards, single-season and career all-purpose yards, single-season and career touchdowns scored and career rushing touchdowns.