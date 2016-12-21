Fire destroys barn in Dubuque County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire destroys barn in Dubuque County

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A Wednesday afternoon fire destroys a barn in Dubuque County.

The Dubuque County Sheriff says they responded to 82-year-old Leonard Schuster's farm on Highway 52 south of Dubuque just after noon.

The livestock inside the barn were removed without any loss of life, but the barn appears a total loss, they say, with damage estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

