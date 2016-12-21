The Hawkeyes' McCaffery

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa recorded its fourth straight win---an 84-73 victory North Dakota last night...

But what most people are talking about today is what did not happen at the end of the game.

Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery refused to shake hands with North Dakota and ordered his players off the floor.

McCaffery says this was in reaction to the general rough play that occurred during the game.

In his postgame press conference---McCaffery had this to say.

I wasn't pleased with how the game ended and the things that happened..

"I will say this I have a lot of respect for Bryan. And certainly Jeff Horner. I don't think they teach that kind of stuff. but I was not having it --its not the way to play--were you at the game--well you should know what I didn't like.

Told our guys I was proud of them but you can't get caught up in it.. Game is over.we don't need Pete getting knocked to the floor..We don't need guys getting up in Jordan's face we don't need Nicolas Baer's head getting knocked off.. Game is over."

The Hawkeyes return to action tomorrow night against Delaware State.