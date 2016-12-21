Death certificate reveals Alan Thicke died after aorta artery to - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Death certificate reveals Alan Thicke died after aorta artery tore, then ruptured

LOS ANGELES (AP) -

Alan Thicke's death certificate states the actor died of a ruptured aorta.

Thicke's death certificate was released Wednesday, two days after the actor was buried in a Santa Barbara cemetery with several of his "Growing Pains" cast mates in attendance.

The cause of death was determined by a doctor and no autopsy was performed on the Canadian actor, songwriter and talk show host.

Thicke died at a Burbank, California, hospital on Dec. 13 at age 69.

His death certificate released Wednesday states Thicke's aorta artery ruptured three hours after first developing a tear.

His wife, Tanya Thicke, wrote in a statement released Tuesday that their family was dealing with "gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief."

An aortic tear also killed actor John Ritter in 2003.

