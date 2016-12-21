30,000 strollers are recalled - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

30,000 strollers are recalled

Written by Sara Belmont
30,000 strollers are being recalled.

The recall involves GB QBit Lightweight Strollers that can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers.

A gap in the stroller's folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver's hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard.

The stroller can also fold unexpectedly during use, posing injury and fall hazards to caregivers and the child in the stroller.

Consumers should contact Aria Child for a free replacement stroller.
 

