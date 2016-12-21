30,000 strollers are recalled

30,000 strollers are being recalled.

The recall involves GB QBit Lightweight Strollers that can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers.

A gap in the stroller's folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver's hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard.

The stroller can also fold unexpectedly during use, posing injury and fall hazards to caregivers and the child in the stroller.

Consumers should contact Aria Child for a free replacement stroller.

