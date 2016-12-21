Friend remembers CR man who died of hypothermia

39-year-old Jacob Hayes of Cedar Rapids died on Sunday of hypothermia.

Police believe Jacob was driving when his car slid and hit a sign.

The temperature at the time of the incident was 11 below zero, police say Jacob likely started walking and slipped.

He was found breathing but had severe hypothermia, Jacob later died at a local hospital.

Friends knew Jacob as "Veg."

"He forever worked at Hy-Vee in the meat department, so he's back there butchering meat and doing all that stuff, never ate it," laughed Michael Holman.

Holman says he considered Jacob a good friend.

"Even though they're gone, they are going to carry on, a piece of him lives in everybody that he's touched," he says.

Holman played rugby on the Cedar Rapids Headhunters team with Jacob for seven years.

"God, Sunday I spent a lot of time going through photos and what not in the past and just the number of times where I have a picture of myself running the ball and he's just right behind me, always in support," Holman told us.

Holman described Jacob as a good and accepting person.

"He was just accepting to everybody, he wanted to be, he was a good person to everybody," he says.

Friends are relying on each other as they cope with the loss.

"The idea that it brings you together to think about that person and share, share your shared memories, that's kind of how you have to do it to get through it," Holman says.

An autopsy is pending but police do not expect any foul play.

A visitation for Jacob will be held on Tuesday according to his obituary.

