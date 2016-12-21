UPDATE: Names released in Cedar Falls crash, 4 injured - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Names released in Cedar Falls crash, 4 injured

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

UPDATE:  Deputies say 64-year-old Nelson Converse, of Postville, failed to stop at the intersection, and collided with a pickup driven by 63-year-old Richard Lambert, of Waterloo.

Both drivers and two passengers in Converse's pickup, his wife Twila and 71-year-old Linda Hauschild, were all hurt.

---------------------------------

Four people are taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a pickup truck.  The crash happening at the intersection of Cedar Wapsi and Union Roads in Cedar Falls.

One vehicle rolled on its side, while another hit a utility pole. Stay with KWWL for updates.

