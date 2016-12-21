Iowa WR Matt VandeBerg to return in '17

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg will return in 2017 after being granted an extra year of eligibility through a medical hardship waiver.

VandeBerg, who injured his right foot after just four games, had his waiver approved by the Big Ten.

The return of VandeBerg should be a big boost to a receiving corps that struggled without him. VandeBerg caught 19 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in limited action this season after catching 65 passes in 2015.

VandeBerg has 1,302 career receiving yards with 8 TDs.

No. 21 Iowa (8-4) will face No. 20 Florida (8-4) in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.