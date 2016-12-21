Dubuque's first mosque opens - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque's first mosque opens

(AP) -

Members of the Tri-State Islamic Center have begun worshiping at Dubuque's first mosque, and officials hope the milestone will encourage greater understanding about the Muslim community.

The Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2haq5wd ) reports the mosque opened at the beginning of December, but a grand opening celebration is scheduled for spring. Members are currently working on turning the center's unfinished basement into a meeting space and adding more parking.

Center president Rami Eltibi says he hopes the mosque will also serve as a place to provide religious education to the public about Islam. He says the site will focus on fostering more conversations and understanding among people with differing beliefs.

