TRACKING: Wind Advisory Monday

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most counties north of highway 20 through 6pm Monday.

Strong winds gusting to 40 mph this afternoon will be slow to die down. They will stay from the west at 10-20 mph through the night and won't die down until Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will cool into the teens tonight, but remain above average throughout the week.

We will be mainly dry for the rest of the week, although a front tracking through on Thursday could squeeze out a few flurries or even a stray snow showers. The winds will pick up again, too. The last day of 2016 could also see a few snow showers tracking through, but the computer models are not agreeing at all. New Year's Day will be dry.

