Winter Weather Awareness

Living in Iowa, we know winter can be tough. This article features winter weather facts for eastern Iowa, as well as tips to get you through the winter season. For the latest winter weather information throughout the season, stay tuned to KWWL and Storm Track 7 for updates. You can also click here to check out Schnack's Weather Blog.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter weather outlook in October. Click here for more information.

Here are some helpful winter links from our friends at the local National Weather Service forecast offices.

Winter Weather Safety

About Winter Storms

How to Properly Measure Snow

Winter Weather Preparedness

Below is a video from the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities about frostbite awareness.

Did you know that you don't have to have a lot of snow to have a blizzard? Here's more information about blizzards from the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

What you may not know about winter driving, a video put together by the National Weather Service in Missoula, Montana.

Here is a winter preparedness checklist: