Locals place flowers, cards on police cars

UPDATE: (AP) Locals are placing flowers and cards on police cruisers set up at memorials outside the Des Moines and Urbandale police departments.

Samantha Hooker brought flowers Wednesday to the growing memorial outside of the Urbandale police headquarters. Hooker, of Urbandale, says she lives near where Urbandale officer Justin Martin was shot and heard police sirens in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Hooker says she decided to bring roses to the memorial because, "I just felt bad about the friends and family of this police officer."

She mentioned the police shootings that have happened around the country and added: "I'm so scared that nobody is going to take care of us anymore."

UPDATE: (AP) Police have confirmed that weeks before a man was apprehended as a suspect in the killings of two Des Moines area police officers, he was removed from a high school football game because he displayed a Confederate flag during the national anthem.

Urbandale Police Chief Ross McCarty told reporters that Urbandale officers removed Scott Michael Greene from the football game. McCarty says some spectators complained after Greene waved the flag in front of spectators who are minorities.

Greene shot a video of the Oct. 14 incident that he posted online.

He complained to officers that his constitutional rights were being violated because they were throwing him out, but police told him he was on private property and needed to leave.

Greene is suspected in the shooting deaths of Urbandale officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Sgt. Anthony "Tony" Beminio.

UPDATE: (AP) Police say a man suspected in the killings of two Des Moines area officers surrendered to a state DNR officer.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek says Scott Michael Greene flagged down the officer Wednesday morning in rural Dallas County, west of Des Moines, and presented his identification.

He was taken into custody and is now being treated at a Des Moines hospital.

Greene is suspected in the shooting deaths of Urbandale officer Justin Martin, with the force since 2015, and Sgt. Anthony "Tony" Beminio, who joined the department in Des Moines in 2005.

Martin was single. Beminio was married with children.

Parizek says Greene is suspected in the killings but hasn't yet been charged.

UPDATE: Police say the suspect in the killings of two Des Moines area police officers is in custody.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek says Scott Michael Greene was taken into custody without incident this morning in Dallas County, just west of Des Moines.

Greene is suspected in the killing of a Des Moines police officer and an Urbandale police officer earlier Wednesday.

KWWL will be livestreaming a news conference on the fatal attacks at 11:00 a.m. Watch it live here: http://www.kwwl.com/category/195327/kwwl-live-streaming

UPDATE: Police say they're looking for 46-year-old Scott Greene in the ambush-style attack of 2 central Iowa police officers this morning.

One officer from Des Moines and another from Urbandale were both shot to death in their patrol cars this morning.

Police believe Greene is driving a blue 2011 Ford F-150 truck with an Iowa license plate of 780 YFR.

Authorities say if you see him, call 911 immediately.

UPDATE: Two central Iowa police officers are dead following what police are calling "ambush-style attacks."

Des Moines police say they responded to a report of shots fired and found an Urbandale officer had been shot. About 20 minutes later, a Des Moines officer was found shot. Both officers died.

Police held a news conference at 5 a.m. where they said they're still putting together suspect information.

Police say they were both shot while they were sitting in their patrol cars. He says there is "clearly danger" right now for police officers in the area.

"These guys were gunned down in their cars doing nothing wrong," said Sergeant Paul Parizek during the news conference.

Parizek said there was nothing that authorities were ready to share with the public. He says the department has doubled up its officers to better protect them.

Police are planning two more joint news conferences today, one later this morning and another this afternoon.

Jordan Mickle contributed to this report.