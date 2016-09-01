KWWL Television, Inc. has an immediate opening for an experienced Sales Account Manager in our Cedar Rapids office.

The successful candidate will be an aggressive self- starter with excellent communication skills and a winning attitude. While prior television experience is preferred, sales experience in cable or radio will be considered. You will have the opportunity to manage an established account base. You must have the ability to develop creative marketing strategies and custom advertising solutions for new direct account development.

Duties will require a strong focus on new business and non-traditional revenues with both television and digital platforms. Candidate must demonstrate excellent written and verbal communication skills. One must also be accomplished with the use of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel. Must also be willing to learn and master industry dedicated computer software applications.

Education and experience to be commensurate with the position.

Please submit your resume and references to:

Doug Rhoades

Local Sales Manager

KWWL Television, Inc.

500 East Fourth Street

Waterloo, IA 50703

Email: drhoades@kwwl.com

KWWL TV, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.