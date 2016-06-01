Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform June 11 at Wilder Park in Allison

They are coming back!

Eastern Iowans are in for a real treat Sunday, June 11, when Allison's Wilder Park plays host to the world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. https://sites.google.com/site/wilderparkworksite/

Allison Park Board member, Duane Feltz, says the concert features 'free' admission.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform in Wilder Park, known as Iowa's Hidden Gem, just east of Allison, off Highway 3 in Butler County. The concert is a special presentation of the Wilder Park 2017 concert series.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, but no high back chairs. Vendors will be on hand to serve food and refreshments

A handicapped parking lot will be available and a shuttle service will operate from all parking lots.

Admission is free, but any good will donations will be accepted, as the concert series is supported entirely by donations.

In case of rain, the concert will be moved to an indoor location. If rain forces a move, the Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform in the Gym of the North Butler School Auditorium in Allison.

To learn more about Wilder Park, or make RV and motel reservations, go to www.visitwilderpark.com