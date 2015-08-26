Originally from Billings, Montana, MacLeod Hageman has worked in newsrooms around the country.

MacLeod has always had a passion for news.

Before KWWL, MacLeod spent some time in Little Rock, Arkansas (Hey Ya'll!) working as an anchor, producer and news director for an independent network.

While living in the Natural State, he anchored shows that regularly aired in Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas and even Delaware; but Mac's passion for news started closer to home in Billings, Montana.

He started as a reporter for the NBC station, and he had the opportunity to move up as an anchor.

During his time at KULR-8, MacLeod had the chance to cover and break several stories that made national headlines -- including the officer-involved shooting where Billings Police officer Grant Morrison shot and killed an unarmed man and broke down moments later; the Ash Creek Fire of 2011 that scorched nearly 250,000 acres which made NBC Nightly News; and the court case in which U.S. District Judge G. Todd Baugh told the mother of an underage rape victim her daughter was “older than her chronological age.”

MacLeod enjoys covering all types of stories from breaking news to feature interviews with local people, because it's a great way to learn about the community.

MacLeod attended both the University of Montana in Missoula as well as Montana State University in Billings, and has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications.

In his spare time, Mac can be found water-skiing and spending time with his Scottish Terrier, Rupert.

MacLeod joined KWWL Aug. 31, 2015.

Send MacLeod an email

Like MacLeod on Facebook

Follow MacLeod on Twitter