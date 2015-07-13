Debbie Reynolds - Account Manager, Iowa City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Debbie Reynolds joined KWWL in 2015 with over 20 years of broadcast marketing and advertising experience.

She has strong knowledge of integrating broadcast, digital and web elements into comprehensive marketing campaigns for her clients.

Debbie has worked with clients clarifying their objective, coordinating plans in achieving revenue increases and results.

Debbie grew up in Grundy Center, attended UNI and now resides in Iowa City.

She heads the Iowa City bureau, integrating the broadcast strengths KWWL has to offer in the market.

She is an avid sports enthusiast and is a loyal U of Iowa Hawkeye and UNI Panther fan.

