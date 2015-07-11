Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth & Lyric today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth & Lyric today

    Local news and information for the Cedar Valley and Black Hawk County, including Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Evansdale, La Porte City, Jesup, Dunkerton, Hudson, Gilbertville, Janesville, Raymond and Elk Run Heights.
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The 3rd annual Ride & Drive, in memory of Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook, is set for this morning.  

On July 13, 2012, Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins were abducted in Evansdale. Hunters later found their bodies in December at the 7 Bridges Park in Bremer County. 

No one has been arrested in the case. 

Money raised at the fundraiser is split equally between Cedar Valley Crimestoppers and Angels Park Memorial Island of Evansdale.

Organizers say all bikes and vehicles are welcome.

The ride will start at Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale at 11 a.m. 

Registration is $20.

It will end at the Screaming Eagle in Waterloo at 6 p.m. followed by a live concert.

