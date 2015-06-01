Memorial ride set for Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins

A date has been set for this year's Memorial Ride & Drive for the Girls. The ride is a fundraiser in memory of Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins, Evansdale cousins abducted and murdered in 2012.

The event will be held July 11th and will start at Lofty's in Evansdale. Riders will then head to Wolfey's Wapsi Outback in Quasqueton, Wolfey's Hoptown in Hopkinton, The Alibi in Lamont, and ending at Screaming Eagle in downtown Waterloo.

This year the event will also be featuring a concert with a couple local bands, followed by Bobaflex.

Admission to the ride is $20, while admission to just the concert is $10. Pre-registration is due by June 13th.

Proceeds from the event will be split again this year between Cedar Valley Crimestoppers and Angles Memorial Park.

People can sign up at http://creativeimpactco.com/

Sign up sheets are also available at the Dirty Dog in Waverly, Chasers Pub and Screaming Eagle in Waterloo.