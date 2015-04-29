PHOTOS: CF candidate, youth coach arrested in prostitution sting

A candidate for Cedar Falls City Council and a Waterloo youth football coach were among 11 people arrested in a prostitution sting in Waterloo on Tuesday, according to the Waterloo Police Department.



Travis Brandon Biggs**, 29, of Cedar Falls announced his candidacy for Ward 4 of the Cedar Falls City Council last month. Biggs also owns Biggs Photography, a portrait studio in Cedar Falls.



Biggs told KWWL he would be suspending his campaign as a result of the arrest.



"I have no comment as to the pending case," Biggs wrote in an email to KWWL. "Regardless of the outcome, I will be suspending my campaign to concentrate on my family, effective immediately. Additional information will be provided at a later date."



Sirr Ramon Cortez Gardner, 35, of Waterloo is a youth coach with the Junior Wahawks Football program, according to parents familiar with the program.



The operation was conducted at a local hotel, according to the Waterloo Police arrest log.



Besides Biggs and Gardner, the following people were arrested:



30-year-old Osamah Sadiq Alabbad of Dubuque;

42-year-old Cynthia Ruth Jo Arshad of Waterloo;

23-year-old Anglene Kristina Marie Garrett of Waterloo;

42-year-old Adem Sakanovic of Waterloo;

46-year-old Stephen Preston Thomas of Marion;

27-year-old Lamin Trawally of Des Moines;

23-year-old Sade Deserii Vanarsdale of Waterloo;

28-year-old Tigstu Sebsibe Woldeyohanns of Cedar Falls; and

A 17-year-old juvenile

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation.



An investigation into pimping is also being conducted.

**Biggs was not charged with any crime.



Amie Steffeneicher contributed to this report.