PHOTOS: CF candidate, youth coach arrested in prostitution sting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

PHOTOS: CF candidate, youth coach arrested in prostitution sting

Posted: Updated:
Travis Biggs and Sirr Gardner Travis Biggs and Sirr Gardner
Osamah Alabbad, Cynthia Arshad and Anglene Garrett Osamah Alabbad, Cynthia Arshad and Anglene Garrett
Adem Sakanovic, Stephen Thomas and Lamin Trawally Adem Sakanovic, Stephen Thomas and Lamin Trawally
Sade Vanarsdale and Tigstu Woldeyohanns Sade Vanarsdale and Tigstu Woldeyohanns
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A candidate for Cedar Falls City Council and a Waterloo youth football coach were among 11 people arrested in a prostitution sting in Waterloo on Tuesday, according to the Waterloo Police Department.

Travis Brandon Biggs**, 29, of Cedar Falls announced his candidacy for Ward 4 of the Cedar Falls City Council last month. Biggs also owns Biggs Photography, a portrait studio in Cedar Falls.

Biggs told KWWL he would be suspending his campaign as a result of the arrest.

"I have no comment as to the pending case," Biggs wrote in an email to KWWL. "Regardless of the outcome, I will be suspending my campaign to concentrate on my family, effective immediately. Additional information will be provided at a later date."

Sirr Ramon Cortez Gardner, 35, of Waterloo is a youth coach with the Junior Wahawks Football program, according to parents familiar with the program.

The operation was conducted at a local hotel, according to the Waterloo Police arrest log.

Besides Biggs and Gardner, the following people were arrested:

30-year-old Osamah Sadiq Alabbad of Dubuque;
42-year-old Cynthia Ruth Jo Arshad of Waterloo;
23-year-old Anglene Kristina Marie Garrett of Waterloo;
42-year-old Adem Sakanovic of Waterloo;
46-year-old Stephen Preston Thomas of Marion;
27-year-old Lamin Trawally of Des Moines;
23-year-old Sade Deserii Vanarsdale of Waterloo;
28-year-old Tigstu Sebsibe Woldeyohanns of Cedar Falls; and
A 17-year-old juvenile

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation.

An investigation into pimping is also being conducted.

**Biggs was not charged with any crime. 

Amie Steffeneicher contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.