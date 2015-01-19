LIVE: Decorah Eagle Camera

This year marks the third year the Decorah eagles will be in their new nest--if they can keep it.

The first eagle egg has been laid in the nest at the Raptor Resource Project in Decorah.

The Decorah Eagle nest may be on its way to the first hatch of 2015. Live camera watchers may have noticed that early Friday one of the eggs showed a possible pip, which is the first sign of the hatching process. There is a chance what viewers are seeing is dirt.The Raptor Resource Project says pipping occurs when the baby eagle's egg tooth first breaks through the eggshell.It can take as long as a day for the chick to fully hatch.

The popular Decorah eagles hatched three little eagles earlier this year. Those little eagles aren't so little, though, anymore.

The Decorah eagles camera is one of the most viewed live streams in the world. Watch it, and read more about the project here.



The eagles started their new nest in early 2013, which was when the camera and feed were offline. A new camera was installed prior to the 2014 season, and all the action was caught live.

Even though they've moved to a new nest across the street, the Raptor Resource Project and their popular live stream won't miss a thing.

They've added a new camera aimed at the new nest, which will allow people worldwide the chance to see the eagles as they head into their busiest season.

Eagles are unique in nature, because of how much activity they have during the winter, according to Bob Anderson, Director of the Raptor Resource Center said.

They start their courtship in the late fall, and lay their eggs during the winter, Anderson said. The eagles are expected to lay their eggs around Feb. 20.



"That's when the countdown will begin," he said.

In addition to the new camera, Anderson is hoping to make improvements in the quality of the video they broadcast as well.

"We're hoping to get fiber optic, which would allow us to jump to high definition," he said. "It something I've wanted to do ever since I started filming birds around the world."

He said he's also toying with the idea of naming the birds.

"We've never done it, but that might change," he said.

“There's certain heroes that helped us, and we might utilize their names," Anderson said. "One is Ron Steele. I know he loves the eagles, so how do we get his name on one of the eagles? I'd love to do that.”



He added he would love to have the longtime KWWL anchor come to Decorah and take a turn running the camera.

You can join the over 3 million people who have watched these eagles online right here on KWWL.com.